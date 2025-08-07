Details Emerge About Panthers’ Plan Against Shedeur Sanders

Many fans will get what they want, as the Cleveland Browns will have Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback in their preseason opener.

He will face the Carolina Panthers and might be in for a big workload.

Unfortunately for the rookie, it could turn out to be a very long night.

According to Carolina beat writer Mike Kaye, the Panthers intend to blitz Sanders early and often.

“I think the pressure is going to come from a spot that isn’t typical. I think they’re going to blitz [Shedeur Sanders] quite a bit,” Kaye said.

Sanders didn’t always do well when pressured in college, and while a lot of that may have had to do with subpar offensive lines, he’s also been quick to retreat.

He’s not the most mobile quarterback, and he’s not going to play behind the Browns’ starting offensive line in this game.

Nevertheless, that may not necessarily be a bad thing if he wants to showcase his talents.

Watching him fare better under pressure could show that he’s put in a lot of work to fix one of his most glaring weaknesses.

Also, as pointed out by WBG84 on X, Sanders had decent numbers against the blitz in his final season at Colorado.

He completed 68 percent of those passes (98 of 144) for 1,403 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions with a 181.49 QB rating.

Shedeur Sanders against the blitz in 2024: 68 Comp. % (98/144)

1,403 passing yards

15 TD's

2 INT's

181.49 QB Rating #NFLDraft — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 29, 2025

Sanders has drawn some positive reviews in training camp, but this will be a moment of truth for him.

He may not get another opportunity like this to prove that he’s the right man for the job.

