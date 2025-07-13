Jerry Jeudy’s NFL Status Sparks Debate

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season, so it was a major necessity this offseason to bring in a number of upgrades who could be potential playmakers and lead a turnaround in 2025.

While the front office brought in four new quarterbacks and a pair of exciting rookie running backs, there haven’t been many notable upgrades to a wide receiver room that sorely needed them, and one analyst recently revealed a glaring concern about one of the “underrated” members of that WR room.

During a recent episode of Afternoon Drive, Nick Wilson had a lot of praise for Jerry Jeudy, but noted that he is a tough player to grade because he hasn’t yet had the typical No. 1 wide receiver season that would put him in elite territory leaguewide, though he has the ability to do so.

“It’s interesting. I think Jerry’s pretty underrated. Jerry does have certain numbers, especially overall yardage, but at the same point, I think he’s the toughest player to grade. He’s not a top-10 wide receiver, but he is in that class of guys that you know has the tools, you know could do it, but just hasn’t had that indisputable season. Last year, you could dispute. He put up a lot of yards on a bad team, and they had one receiver,” Wilson said.

“I think Jerry’s pretty underrated…but, at the same point, I think he’s the toughest player to grade.” 🎙️ @NickWilsonSays and @Spencito_ on whether #Browns WR Jerry Jeudy is a Top 100 player, proven No. 1 WR 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/gKRs5RFzIa pic.twitter.com/tBSJxFwte5 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 11, 2025

Jeudy showed outstanding chemistry with Jameis Winston last season and had the best year of his career, but he’ll need help in 2025.

Someone on this roster has to step up to be a reliable No. 2 and No. 3 receiver, with Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson being the two most capable of filling those roles, though each comes with big question marks.

It’s unclear who the starting quarterback is going to be, but whoever it is, the starter is going to need as much help as possible from this wide receiver room.

If Jeudy can take another step forward and establish himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver in the league, it would take the pressure off a lot of the rest of the offense.

NEXT:

Browns Get Called Out For 'Head-Scratcher' Offseason Trade