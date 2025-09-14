Details Emerge About Quinshon Judkins’ Role On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are ready to welcome one of their new stars.

Following weeks of speculation, Quinshon Judkins will finally make his season debut.

However, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he’s not going to be out there as often as the fans would want:

“#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, making his NFL debut, will have his snaps closely monitored. But expect him to have the snaps of a backup RB as he ramps up, while the team hopes he eventually becomes the starter,” Rapoport posted on X.

Of course, that makes perfect sense.

Judkins didn’t practice with the team for most of the offseason, and while he most definitely worked out on his own and kept in touch with the team, he’s still not up to full speed.

His addition to the offense is much needed, as the running game struggled mightily against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

The Browns ran for just 49 rushing yards and averaged two yards per carry.

Fellow rookie Dylan Sampson looked like a legitimate weapon, hauling in every pass that Joe Flacco threw his way and making defenders miss with his shiftiness and explosiveness.

Add Judkins’ hard-running and hard-hitting style to the mix, and the Browns could have one of the most efficient running games in the league, as they’re a perfect complement to one another.

There’s still no word on whether Judkins will face a fine and/or a suspension stemming from his domestic violence arrest early in the offseason, but some Browns insiders are optimistic that he won’t miss more time.

If that’s the case, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him operate as the lead back in Week 3 when his team hosts the 2-0 Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field.

