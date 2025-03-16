Details Emerge About Russell Wilson’s Contract Demands

The Cleveland Browns are trying to get a veteran quarterback, but there’s not much of a market right now.

Russell Wilson seems to be the best and most realistic choice at the moment, but they’re also facing some steep competition for his services.

That’s why, according to New York Giants insider Rubén F. Vargas, the Giants might be willing to go the extra mile to get him to the Big Apple.

Per Vargas’ report, Wilson is looking to sign a two-year contract, and if the Minnesota Vikings or Pittsburgh Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, the Giants know they might have no choice but to give him that additional year:

“My sources tell me Wilson wants a two-year contract, while @Giants are offering one. With Rodgers likely to join the Vikings or Steelers, the Giants could offer those two years. We’ll see… but it looks like everything could be unblocked on Monday the 17th,” Vargas said.

#Giants mis fuentes me dicen que Wilson quiere 2 años de contrato, mientras que los @Giants ofrecen 1 año. Con la probable llegada de Rodgers a Vikings o Steelers, Giants podría ofrecer esos 2 años. Veremos.. pero parece que el Lunes 17 se puede desbloquear todo. #Giants100 https://t.co/eql25uvyIO pic.twitter.com/RphJNKojpo — Rubén F. Vargas (@Rubenfvargas) March 15, 2025

The Browns are in a similar position.

They would also like to get Wilson, but they will most likely get their quarterback of the future in the NFL Draft.

That might make it difficult or nonsensical for them to give Wilson a two-year deal.

That’s unless they structure the deal in a way that they could move on from him after one season to allow their young quarterback to take the reins in 2026 if he’s ready.

Of course, that’s a lot of ‘ifs,’ and Rodgers is reportedly still weighing his options, so Wilson might not want to wait for much longer before putting pen to paper.

If Wilson ends up signing with another team, the Browns will most likely have to pivot, with fan favorite Joe Flacco reportedly being a potential candidate to take the reins of the offense again.

