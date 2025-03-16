Deshaun Watson Makes Big Personal Announcement

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson will go down as a very questionable one.

He’s barely been able to play, and when he’s been healthy or eligible, he hasn’t been very good.

However, despite his numerous health issues and well-documented situation off the field, it seems that other things are going great for him.

As shown by Browns insider Brad Stainbrook on X, he just announced his engagement to his lifelong girlfriend, Jilly Anais.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson announces he’s now engaged to his longtime girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/r7NhczZlvi — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 16, 2025

Anais has repeatedly had his back through the two dozen accusations he faced and the never-ending backlash and ripple effect.

Some fans have taken offense at the fact that he’s often been spotted either on vacation or having a good time while the team is struggling, but aside from the opinion people might have about him from his accusations, he’s entitled to have a private life.

The Browns appear ready to move on from Watson as it now seems like he’s not going to be able to play next season at all.

Some believe he may have played his last snap with the organization, and, all things considered, that might be for the best.

Watson was once considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

That’s clearly no longer the case.

But with a fully guaranteed $230 million sitting in his bank account, he can definitely afford to give his lifelong better half a dreamlike wedding.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Likely Plans At Running Back This Offseason