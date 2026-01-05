Details Emerge About Why Browns Are Keeping Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest decisions of their offseason by moving on from Kevin Stefanski, but that choice did not extend to the front office. On Monday, owner Jimmy Haslam offered clear and detailed reasoning for why general manager Andrew Berry will remain in place as the organization moves forward.

With questions swirling about why the Browns did not clean house entirely, Haslam directly addressed Berry’s future and laid out the rationale behind the decision.

“I wanna comment on Andrew because I know there are questions out there about why didn’t you change both of them? Andrew, over the last year, has done a very good job. I wanna go through that, because I think it’s important to talk about the moves he made to strengthen our team. I think it began with what I would call a very efficient free agency. We added one player, and that player made a substantial difference to our football team and that was Maliek Collins. Andrew negotiated a trade a week before the draft started, in which we added draft picks, 2 last year, a second, a fourth or fifth, and a first this year. Then, we had one of the better drafts that we’ve ever had. I think we added 4 really good football players, who were either first or second team all-rookie,” Haslam said.

That explanation offers rare transparency from ownership and helps clarify how the Browns are viewing accountability within the organization. While the on-field results ultimately cost Stefanski his job, Haslam made it clear that Berry’s recent work has earned his trust.

Berry will play a central role in hiring the next head coach, shaping the roster around young core players, and determining the long-term plan at quarterback. Haslam’s comments suggest that ownership believes Berry has earned the right to see that process through.

Keeping Berry also provides stability at a time when the Browns could have easily spiraled into another full reset. That does not mean Berry is immune to pressure moving forward. Expectations will only increase. The next head coach must be the right fit. Draft capital must continue to translate into impact players. And the Browns must take a clear step forward in the standings.

But for now, ownership has made its stance clear.

The Browns believe Andrew Berry is part of the solution, not the problem.

