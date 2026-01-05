Wyatt Teller’s Wife Posts Cryptic Message After Kevin Stefanski’s Firing

The Cleveland Browns have officially put an end to the Kevin Stefanski era. That might be a bittersweet feeling to some, but others may have no love lost for the now-former head coach. Notably, that may include Carly Teller, Wyatt Teller’s wife.

Right after the news broke that Stefanski was relieved of his duties, the guard’s significant other took to social media to post a not-so cryptic message:

“You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes,” she wrote.

you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) January 5, 2026

The timing of the post was suspicious. And, given the fact that Stefanski had chosen to rotate Teller midway through the season, it might not be a coincidence at all.

The Browns will now have to revamp their entire offensive line. Teller is one of their most reliable veterans, but he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Still, the fact that Stefanski is no longer on the premises might make it more appealing for him to stay, assuming he did have issues with the head coach, which is just an assumption at this point. He’s not the youngest guy out there, but he’s a safe bet and an elite run-blocker.

The Browns might lose Joel Bitonio (retirement) and Ethan Pocic (free agent) in the offseason. There are also rumors about Jack Conklin considering walking away from the game after all the injuries. And with Dawand Jones also being a question mark, fixing the offensive line should be priority No. 1 for this regime in the offseason.

Of course, they still need to figure out whether Shedeur Sanders is the right guy to build around. The eye test and the stats say otherwise, but with all the needs this team has on offense, they may have no choice but to use most of their draft capital to fix that unit and just hope for the best at quarterback.

As for Stefanski, he should be able to land on his feet, and even if it’s not as a head coach, he should be a strong candidate for multiple offensive coordinator positions.

