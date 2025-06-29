NFL Rankings Shine Light On Underrated Browns Group

The Cleveland Browns’ linebacker corps finds itself in an intriguing position as the 2025 season approaches.

Recent analysis from Pro Football Focus placed the unit at No. 12 among all 32 teams, suggesting a group with genuine potential despite ongoing roster challenges.

The ranking reflects steady progress for a position group that has endured significant changes over recent seasons.

While not elite, the Browns have assembled a core that shows promise under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s aggressive system.

PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman highlighted the group’s resilience despite key losses.

“Cleveland’s linebackers were quite productive last season, even accounting for the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to injury. He’ll be out for all of 2025, as well, but Jordan Hicks remains to lead the defense after posting a 77.4 PFF overall grade last season (11th best at the position),” Wasserman wrote. “Two spots ahead of Hicks in those rankings was Devin Bush, who showed substantial improvement in run defense last season. Rookie Carson Schwesinger will also be expected to contribute early and often as the 33rd overall pick in this year’s draft.”

Hicks anchors the unit entering his second season in Cleveland.

His 2024 performance earned top-15 recognition league-wide through consistent coverage skills and reliable tackling fundamentals.

Bush transformed his career trajectory after signing a prove-it contract.

His improved run defense earned both a contract extension and expanded responsibilities for the upcoming season.

The Browns added UCLA product Carson Schwesinger with the 33rd overall selection.

The former walk-on turned All-American brings football intelligence and positional versatility that caught Cleveland’s attention.

Mohamoud Diabate and Winston Reid provide quality rotation options, while Nathaniel Watson offers developmental upside.

This linebacker group appears well-suited for Schwartz’s demanding defensive scheme.

