Details Emerge About Why Browns Passed On Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns faced one of the most scrutinized decisions in recent franchise history when they held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most analysts and fans expected the team to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the dynamic two-way player who had captivated college football. Instead, Cleveland opted for a different path entirely.

The Browns traded down to No. 5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who moved up to grab Hunter.

Cleveland used their new position to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham while also acquiring the No. 36 pick and a 2026 first-round selection.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam recently explained the decision during a conversation with reporters.

“These are hard decisions. Travis Hunter is a special football player, and I do think he can play both ways and I think he’ll do well. He’s also a great kid — not a good kid, but a great kid. So we were locked in on (Hunter at No. 2) and then the opportunity came up (where) you go back three places and we thought there were really good players and we think we got a good one — a really good one — in Mason Graham. And then to add really almost a first-round pick at No. 36 (as part of the trade) and to have an (extra first-round pick) next year, we just thought it was too good to pass up. Time will tell whether we did the right thing or not,” Haslam said.

The trade represents a broader philosophy under GM Andrew Berry focused on accumulating assets and building roster depth.

Graham was considered one of the premier interior defensive linemen available and should complement Myles Garrett well on the defensive front.

Hunter has already begun making waves in Jacksonville’s training camp, showcasing the versatility that made him such an attractive prospect.

The Browns now hold two first-round picks in 2026 and added depth through this year’s draft class.

The success of this strategy will ultimately be measured by how Graham develops and whether the additional picks translate into meaningful contributors for Cleveland’s championship aspirations.

NEXT:

Browns Made Notable Change With Shedeur Sanders At Practice