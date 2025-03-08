Details Emerge About Why Jimmy Haslam Declined Myles Garrett’s Meeting

Analysts were quick to assign blame after a new report revealed that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to meet with defensive end Myles Garrett.

The two parties have been at odds over Garrett’s public trade request, which the franchise has repeatedly insisted it would not grant their star defender.

Now, new details have emerged about that declined meeting thanks to a follow-up report by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot shared that Haslam declined to meet in a show of solidarity with the organization’s decision-making process.

“Haslam redirecting Garrett to Berry, with whom Garrett spoke after the season in his exit meetings, is not an indication that the Browns have soured on Garrett or are harboring animosity. It’s a show of solidarity by an organization that has a plan for getting back to winning this season, one that includes re-signing their star defender to a blockbuster extension that would make him one of the highest paid defenders in the NFL,” Cabot wrote.

The insider added that Cleveland wants to bring Garrett to the negotiation table and work out a contract extension for the 29-year-old defensive end.

Garrett reportedly does not want to discuss an extension with the Browns.

Garrett shared a statement with multiple outlets on February 3rd, publicly requesting to be traded to a Super Bowl contender this season.

The defensive end is coming off another stellar year, earning his sixth Pro Bowl appearance this season.

Last December, Garrett became the youngest player to record his 100th career sack, notching that milestone one week before his 29th birthday.

