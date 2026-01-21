Baker Mayfield Sends Big Warning To Kevin Stefanski

Baker Mayfield is not staying quiet about Kevin Stefanski’s latest career move.

Shortly after news broke that Stefanski was hired as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback took to social media to respond to criticism that resurfaced about his time in Cleveland, and to fire back directly at his former coach.

Mayfield was reacting to a post from D. Orlando Ledbetter, who wrote that Stefanski “had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland,” pointing to both Mayfield and Deshaun Watson as failed experiments during his tenure. The post also referenced Shedeur Sanders finishing the most recent season as the Browns’ starter.

“Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.,” Mayfield wrote.

Mayfield clearly did not appreciate the characterization.

Mayfield, who helped lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades during the 2020 season, has previously been open about how his exit from Cleveland unfolded. However, this is one of the strongest public comments he has made regarding his relationship with Stefanski.

During his time in Cleveland, Mayfield played through injuries in 2021 and struggled statistically, leading the Browns to pursue Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade. Mayfield was eventually dealt to Carolina, beginning a winding journey that included stops with the Rams before finding stability again as a starter.

Stefanski, meanwhile, posted a 45–56 record with the Browns and was often praised for his offensive system but criticized for inconsistency at quarterback and an inability to sustain success year to year.

Now, the two former partners appear to be on very different paths, and clearly carrying unresolved tension.

While Stefanski prepares to begin a new chapter in Atlanta, Mayfield’s comments suggest the ending in Cleveland is still very much unfinished business in his mind.

And if their teams do meet in the future, there will be no shortage of emotion attached to it.

