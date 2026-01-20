Mike McDaniel Makes Major Decision In Browns Head Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search took another significant turn on Tuesday, as one of the top offensive candidates officially removed himself from consideration.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns that he is withdrawing from their search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview on Wednesday.

“Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns he’s withdrawing from their head coaching search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview Wednesday, per sources. McDaniel — who is still a candidate for the Ravens and Raiders HC vacancies — is interviewing for the Chargers offensive coordinator job today. He has multiple OC offers and could have a new home soon,” Pelissero wrote.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns he’s withdrawing from their head coaching search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview Wednesday, per sources. McDaniel — who is still a candidate for the Ravens and Raiders HC vacancies — is interviewing for the… pic.twitter.com/qirkrsvbWX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2026

The decision comes as McDaniel continues to draw interest around the league, just not from Cleveland.

McDaniel remains a candidate for other head coaching vacancies, including with the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, but his immediate focus appears to be elsewhere. Pelissero reported that McDaniel is currently interviewing for the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator position and has multiple coordinator offers on the table.

That development effectively ends Cleveland’s pursuit of one of the most high-profile offensive minds available this offseason.

McDaniel had been widely viewed as a strong schematic fit for a Browns roster that features young offensive talent but still faces long-term questions at quarterback. His creativity, modern passing concepts, and success in developing quarterbacks in Miami made him an appealing option for a franchise looking to stabilize its offense.

Instead, Cleveland will now move forward without him as the organization continues narrowing its list of finalists.

The Browns have already conducted or scheduled second-round interviews with several candidates, including Jim Schwartz, Grant Udinski, Todd Monken, Jesse Minter, Dan Pitcher, and Nate Scheelhaase. League insiders have consistently indicated that Cleveland is strongly considering pairing an offensive-minded head coach with Schwartz, should he remain with the organization.

For the Browns, the focus now shifts entirely to their remaining candidates, with the front office aiming to make a decision that will define the next phase of the franchise following Kevin Stefanski’s departure.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Are 'Locked In' For Certain Type Of Coach