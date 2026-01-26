Dianna Russini Expresses Major Concern About Jim Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns may be down to two finalists for their head coaching position, but there seems to be a clear favorite as the process draws to a close. However, it’s possible that both men could be on the same staff next season and beyond.

The Browns are finally able to conduct their second interview with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, and with his team’s season now complete, he could take over in Cleveland right away. With Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski having withdrawn his name from consideration, that leaves current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as the lone remaining contender.

It seems that the Browns’ plan all along has been to hire a young, offensive-minded head coach with Schwartz staying on in his current role. So much so that the idea has reportedly been raised in individual interviews with each of the three finalists.

However, insider Dianna Russini has expressed a major concern about Schwartz, who may choose to leave the organization and go elsewhere if he does get “passed over.”

“If the Browns opt to hire a young offensive mind like Nathan Scheelhaase, I’d be interested to see what happens to DC Jim Schwartz. Schwartz, who has interviewed twice for Cleveland’s vacancy, would be passed over despite taking ownership of and coordinating one of the league’s top defenses over the past three seasons,” Russini wrote on X.

It is a legitimate concern when you consider the potential in-house dynamic that the proposed potential arrangement could create among players and fans. For example, if Scheelhaase is hired and the offense holds the team back again, while Schwartz’s defense continues to rank among the NFL’s best, the perception could grow that the Browns picked the wrong guy.

Of course, it also could work out beautifully with the Cleveland offense finally reaching its potential and the defense playing at a championship level on the way to the playoffs. That is a risk the Browns, Scheelhaase, and Schwartz might be willing to take.

Then, despite not being a sought-after candidate around the league in this hiring cycle, Schwartz could emerge as a top choice next time, if he so desires. It would be a win-win for everyone involved.

With three other NFL teams still looking for a head coach and staffs throughout the league undergoing major changes, Schwartz could find a legitimate landing spot if he does leave right away.

