Dianna Russini Is Hearing Browns Could Make Trade For QB

With the 2025 NFL Draft just over three weeks away, there are plenty of rumors about who each franchise will take with its first-round pick.

The Cleveland Browns have long been linked to one of the top two rookie quarterbacks in this draft class, especially given the prospect group’s lack of depth.

Now, analysts are reversing their projections.

More pundits are pointing to Cleveland taking Penn State defender Abdul Carter with their No. 2 overall pick, suggesting that his pairing with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett would lay the groundwork for an eventual Super Bowl run.

If true, the Browns would still need a quarterback to guide them for the 2025 season, and Kenny Pickett is the only healthy option on the franchise’s current roster.

Could Cleveland be eyeing a veteran quarterback for the upcoming campaign?

NFL insider Dianni Russini believes the organization is, suggesting the Browns are likely to make a trade for a Pro Bowl quarterback who can fill their vacant starter position.

“Is that a real thing for Atlanta to trade Kirk to Cleveland? From my sense, yes. I don’t know how far along it is right now. I just know that there’s enough smoke around this and enough conversations being had that this would not be a surprising move,” Russini said.

Based on the conversations I've been hearing, it would not be surprising to see Kirk Cousins end up in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/bqZ1PZi4AJ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 1, 2025

Russini also pointed to the relationship that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has with Cousins after the two worked together in Minnesota.

Stefanski’s final season with the Vikings was in 2019 as the offensive coordinator, and he helped Cousins earn his second Pro Bowl nod.

That season, Cousins finished with a 10-5 record, throwing for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions for Minnesota.

NEXT:

Browns Owner Sends Warning To Andrew Berry About Draft