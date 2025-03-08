Dianna Russini Is Skeptical About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Myles Garrett told the Cleveland Browns to trade him.

The Browns respectfully declined.

Regardless of his public desire to be traded and the fact that he even twisted the GM’s words about him going from Cleveland to Canton, it seems like Andrew Berry is taking a hard stance.

That would usually mean trouble and a long saga, but Dianna Russini isn’t sure that’s going to be the case this time around.

Talking on her ‘Scoop City’ podcast with Chase Daniel, the renowned insider was rather skeptical about whether Garrett would end up leaving.

“Myles Garrett is going to get a new deal. Do you see Cleveland moving money around? They’re certainly moving a lot of money around for someone. I wonder who that’s for. His side will tell you, this has nothing to do with money. I’ve heard people say that before, I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt right now,” Russini said.

She talked about all the money the Browns have moved around recently, stating that it was most likely to get Garrett the kind of record-breaking deal he could demand.

As much as Garrett has stated that his desire to be traded doesn’t have anything to do with money, she’s heard that multiple times in the past, just to see players break the bank and change their minds about their trade requests.

That might be the case, but it’s hard to believe that Garrett went through all of this just to grab some more money.

The Browns were expected to give him a record-setting deal anyway, regardless of what he did or said, and messing with his unstained reputation for that doesn’t seem very smart.

Perhaps he will change his mind once he sees more and more zeroes at the end of the offer sheet.

For now, Russini believes there’s a chance that he stays in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Analyst Proposes Trade Idea For Key Browns Defender