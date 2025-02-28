Jaxson Dart Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Browns

Analysts have focused their attention on what the Cleveland Browns will do with their second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically with the organization’s glaring need for a quarterback.

With Deshaun Watson slated to miss most of the upcoming season, multiple analysts have projected that the Browns will use their first-round selection on either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns could call an audible, using the No. 2 pick on another position while filling their quarterback vacancy with one of the team’s other 11 draft picks.

That’s why quarterbacks later in the draft have come into play for Cleveland, especially talents like Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart.

Dart revealed that he and the Browns have already spoken, and the quarterback shared his honest thoughts about where the organization is headed beyond the upcoming season.

“Being able to sit down with them, have those visits, really just chop it up. They have a ton of talent. I think they’re a team that’s really going to have a ton of success these next couple of years. I think they’re built for success now,” Dart said.

QB Jaxson Dart said he had met with the #Browns and was impressed with what he heard from them. pic.twitter.com/h7rHDzINEQ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) February 28, 2025

Dart started his college career with the USC Trojans, but he transferred to Ole Miss before the 2022 season.

In three years leading the SEC school, the 6-foot-2 quarterback threw for 10,617 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions to lead the Rebels to back-to-back seasons with double-digit win totals.

Dart is one of two SEC quarterbacks who could be targeted by the Browns later in the draft, joining Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe as potential second-round draft picks for Cleveland.

