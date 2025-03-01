Insider Predicts Browns Will Sign Former First-Round QB

The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a quarterback, especially after how much trouble they had at the position during the 2024 NFL season.

The Browns cycled through several quarterbacks, so there’s an urgency to add someone they can count on for at least the 2025 campaign.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could address its quarterback need there, but it likely needs to also add a veteran.

There are a few options for the Browns, most notably Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins.

Either Darnold or Cousins would be a meaningful upgrade for the Cleveland offense, though neither is a long-term solution.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently predicted the Browns to sign a younger option who was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“[Justin] Fields had 50.8 QBR this past season to Pittsburgh teammate Russell Wilson’s 51.3, but the Browns need the upside of the soon-to-be 26-year-old Fields more than the floor of the 36-year-old Wilson. The Browns could also build up other positions through the draft, giving Fields a season to show he can build on his 2024 improvement after his first three seasons in Chicago went poorly,” Schatz said.

Fields started a handful of games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season before being replaced by Wilson.

The former Chicago Bears QB looked invigorated with Pittsburgh, showing improvement as a passer while retaining his rushing ability.

He could be in consideration for the Browns if other targets fall off the board.

