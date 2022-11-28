Browns Nation

Did David Njoku Make The Catch Of The Year?

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns scored a classic, clutch win on Sunday that fans will likely remember for a long time.

They not only overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to win in overtime, but they did so against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, handing the future Hall of Famer his first-ever loss when leading by at least a touchdown in the last two minutes of regulation.

The man who was most responsible for this victory was Browns tight end David Njoku, who made an amazing one-handed catch in the endzone on fourth down with 32 seconds left in the fourth period.

The catch is undoubtedly a candidate for the best catch of the year, and the question is whether it is the best catch of the year in the NFL.

 

Njoku Only Has One Real Competitor

The other big candidate for catch of the year came in Week 10, when Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made his own heroic catch to help propel his team to a win over the Buffalo Bills.

Like Njoku’s catch, it came on fourth down and in crunch time, but this one was more of a long-distance reception, and Jefferson was more closely covered than Njoku was on Sunday.

Jefferson made the catch in a virtual jump-ball situation, and it showcased his skill and athletic ability.

But Njoku had to extend his left arm, corral the ball, keep it under his control and stay in the endzone while landing with both his feet in the endzone for it to count as a complete catch.

With Deshaun Watson making his debut next week, perhaps the Browns can start making a run at a wild card spot, and if they successfully gain a playoff spot, Njoku’s catch will likely be seen in retrospect as the turning point of the 2022 season.

At the very least, it would make it more meaningful than Jefferson’s reception.

