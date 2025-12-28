Dillon Gabriel Is Celebrating Special Day On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season with a big need for a quarterback. Fast forward to today, and that’s still the case.

Unfortunately, the early returns of the Dillon Gabriel experiment weren’t that encouraging. Some fans were skeptical when the team took him in the third round, and they feel even worse about him now.

Nevertheless, there’s still a big chunk of the fan base who care for him and support him. With that in mind, they took to social media to wish him a happy 25th birthday.

Gotta love a gameday birthday! Join us in sending good vibes to @_dillongabriel_ 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0ZIlH2yHWi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2025

Unfortunately for him, he’s unlikely to take the field to celebrate his special day. Shedeur Sanders is slated to get another start, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even if that weren’t the case, the fact that the Browns just elevated QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad makes it seem that his shoulder injury is a little more serious than initially thought. It might take a lot for him to get out there on Sunday.

So far, Gabriel has passed for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s completed just 59.5 percent of his passes for 104.1 yards per game.

Most scouts and experts agreed that he was more of a backup than a starter at the next level. And while it’s never wise or fair to give up on a quarterback after just a handful of starts, it’s hard to believe the Browns will give him another chance to take the reins of the offense in the future, given his glaring physical limitations.

