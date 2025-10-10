Browns Nation

Friday, October 10, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Is Showing Early Signs Of Promising Potential

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Dillon Gabriel Is Showing Early Signs Of Promising Potential
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Dillon Gabriel’s emergence as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback has become one of the most compelling storylines heading into Week 6.

The third-round rookie took over after Joe Flacco’s inconsistent play led to his trade to Cincinnati, thrusting Gabriel into the spotlight.

His first start came in London against the Minnesota Vikings, a crucial game for a team searching for answers.

Cleveland lost the matchup, but Gabriel displayed enough poise and accuracy to suggest he could develop into a reliable option.

His early numbers reflect steady decision-making and the type of composure that often separates successful NFL transitions from failed experiments.

“What’s been the most impressive about Dillon Gabriel so far is how well he handles pressure. Stats vs pressure: 115.3 passer rating (2nd in NFL), 2 TDs (T-8th), 2.70 avg time to throw,” Mac Blank shared.

Gabriel threw two touchdown passes in his first career start but watched the Vikings score late to seal a win over the Browns.

His completion percentage varied drastically by target, connecting on just 39% of passes to wide receivers while hitting 82% to running backs and tight ends.

Both touchdown throws went to the latter group, highlighting where Gabriel found his rhythm.

His quick release stands out as a defining trait. Per ESPN, Gabriel’s average throw time sits at 2.53 seconds, the third-fastest mark among quarterbacks with 30 or more attempts this season.

Cleveland holds two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, giving the organization flexibility as it assesses Gabriel’s future.

Next up is a road trip to Pittsburgh, where the Browns have not won a regular-season game since 2003.

The Steelers defense thrives on generating pressure, setting up Gabriel’s toughest challenge yet as he looks to prove his early promise can translate into sustainable success.

Browns Nation