Monday, October 20, 2025
Interesting Rumor About Shedeur Sanders Emerges

Ernesto Cova
The Cleveland Browns got their second win of the season on Sunday.

However, quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t stand out in the victory.

Granted, there were strong winds and some rain, and head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to rely heavily on the running game against the Miami Dolphins’ defense.

But the rookie QB hasn’t looked as sharp as expected in his first three NFL starts.

With Shedeur Sanders also here, some expect him to get a chance at some point.

Analyst Tony Rizzo recently revealed what he’s heard about the very popular fifth-round draft pick.

The Browns are unlikely to make the playoffs, and the only chance they have is if Gabriel starts to play exceptionally well.

If that’s the case, there will be no need to consider putting Sanders on the field.

But if Gabriel continues to lead an overly conservative offense, and the Browns keep losing, then they need to see what they’ve got in Sanders.

It’s become clear that Stefanski wants to play Gabriel, and Sanders might be the preference of the general manager and ownership.

It seems like this team still doesn’t have a franchise quarterback, and the Browns need to figure out if one of these two rookies can be that guy.

Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it has to assess their current QBs before making a decision about adding another one.

