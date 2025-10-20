Interesting Rumor About Shedeur Sanders Emerges

The Cleveland Browns got their second win of the season on Sunday.

However, quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t stand out in the victory.

Granted, there were strong winds and some rain, and head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to rely heavily on the running game against the Miami Dolphins’ defense.

But the rookie QB hasn’t looked as sharp as expected in his first three NFL starts.

With Shedeur Sanders also here, some expect him to get a chance at some point.

Analyst Tony Rizzo recently revealed what he’s heard about the very popular fifth-round draft pick.

“I was told by two different sources yesterday at the stadium. One said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season, no matter what. Unless the Browns win every game through the [Tennessee] Titans (in Week 14), Shedeur will play the [Chicago] Bears, [Buffalo] Bills, [Pittsburgh] Steelers and [Cincinnati] Bengals. Another person said he could be in play earlier than that,” Rizzo said.

Two different sources told @TheRealTRizzo yesterday that the Browns WILL play Shedeur Sanders this season. When do you think he should start? pic.twitter.com/ORlkY76pFH — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 20, 2025

The Browns are unlikely to make the playoffs, and the only chance they have is if Gabriel starts to play exceptionally well.

If that’s the case, there will be no need to consider putting Sanders on the field.

But if Gabriel continues to lead an overly conservative offense, and the Browns keep losing, then they need to see what they’ve got in Sanders.

It’s become clear that Stefanski wants to play Gabriel, and Sanders might be the preference of the general manager and ownership.

It seems like this team still doesn’t have a franchise quarterback, and the Browns need to figure out if one of these two rookies can be that guy.

Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it has to assess their current QBs before making a decision about adding another one.

