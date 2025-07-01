Browns Nation

Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Receives High Praise From Commanders QB

Dillon Gabriel Receives High Praise From Commanders QB

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Marcus Mariota has quietly built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most genuine mentors.

The veteran quarterback made headlines last season with footage of him encouraging Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels during their overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, Cleveland Browns fans are witnessing that leadership firsthand as Mariota helps rookie Dillon Gabriel through his transition to professional football.

The connection between the quarterbacks runs deeper than their shared time at Oregon, and Mariota recently opened up about his friendship with Gabriel.

“It’s cool for Dillon and I, just our relationship, being from Hawaii to be able to have just moments of ‘Hey man, do you need anything?’ The support. He’s done an unbelievable job with his charity work. [I’m] just supporting [him] in any form,” Mariota said, via Ally Osborne of KOIN News.

Their bond extends beyond home-state ties and alma mater connections.

Gabriel’s decision to wear No. 8 for Oregon came with Mariota’s blessing, a gesture that reflects the respect between them.

The veteran’s influence stems from his own journey through NFL challenges and setbacks.

Mariota’s path hasn’t been without obstacles, but his resilience has provided Gabriel with a blueprint for navigating the league.

The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner has maintained his professionalism and work ethic despite facing adversity, qualities that haven’t gone unnoticed by his younger colleague.

For Gabriel, having access to someone who understands both the pressures of high expectations and the reality of NFL competition proves invaluable.

Selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel is competing against veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel has turned heads this offseason, with coaches praising his poise and sharp understanding of the playbook.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation