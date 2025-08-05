Dillon Gabriel Sends Message To Critics About His Height

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel understands the reality of playing under the NFL spotlight.

Every throw gets scrutinized. Every decision becomes magnified.

His 5-foot-11 frame has become a talking point among fans and analysts who question whether he can succeed at the professional level. Gabriel isn’t letting the chatter affect his approach to training camp.

When CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala asked him about the ongoing discussion surrounding his height, the Oregon product delivered a calm response.

“It’s no response. A lot of people make something out of it. The truth is the game of football, many people have done it, different shapes and sizes, all from different areas. The ultimate team game that has a bunch of diversity. There’s a bunch of quarterbacks that are playing at elite level that are maybe similar heights,” Gabriel said.

"It's no response … there's a bunch of quarterbacks that are playing at elite level that are maybe similar heights." Dillon Gabriel's response to those who talk about his height.@AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/ZkTAg0mO0T — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 4, 2025

The Browns selected Gabriel with the 94th overall pick after he threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns during his final college season.

He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting while leading Oregon to a successful campaign.

Training camp has presented challenges for the rookie signal caller. His accuracy and decision making have drawn criticism during team periods.

Gabriel has completed 62 of 113 attempts through camp sessions, posting four touchdowns against two interceptions.

That 54.9 percent completion rate ranks lowest among Cleveland quarterbacks.

Gabriel has received more first-team repetitions than fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury has opened additional opportunities for both rookies to work with the starting offense.

Preseason games against Carolina, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams will provide Gabriel with chances to prove his college success can translate to professional football.

The quarterback remains confident that his experience and preparation matter more than physical measurements when determining NFL success.

