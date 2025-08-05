Diontae Johnson Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out what to do at quarterback.

Their four-man competition has been one of the biggest talking points around the NFL, but that hasn’t necessarily been something positive.

Now, with Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett each out with a hamstring injury, the Browns added yet another candidate to the mix by bringing back Tyler Huntley.

Yet, according to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, perhaps Shedeur Sanders is worthy of the job.

“He’s a character, a personality. People think he’s one way, but when you really get to know him, he’s a funny guy for real,” Johnson said.

🔥 Browns WR Dionte Johnson on #12 "He's a character, a personality. People think he's one way, but when you really get to know him, he's a funny guy for real"

Sanders is reportedly the fourth QB on the depth chart.

That’s not much of a surprise, considering that the Browns took him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, that does seem a little odd, given all the positive reports of his performance and work ethic throughout the offseason and into training camp.

Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick, but many teams didn’t feel the same way.

He doesn’t have any elite traits, and some believe he’s better suited to be a high-end backup or a low-end starter.

But despite that, he might be this team’s best choice right now.

He may not be ready, but he’s the only option who seems to offer even a slight chance of potentially being a franchise QB, and he’s clearly not bothered or fazed by the bright lights, the criticism or the outside noise.

