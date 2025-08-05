Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Diontae Johnson Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out what to do at quarterback.

Their four-man competition has been one of the biggest talking points around the NFL, but that hasn’t necessarily been something positive.

Now, with Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett each out with a hamstring injury, the Browns added yet another candidate to the mix by bringing back Tyler Huntley.

Yet, according to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, perhaps Shedeur Sanders is worthy of the job.

Sanders is reportedly the fourth QB on the depth chart.

That’s not much of a surprise, considering that the Browns took him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, that does seem a little odd, given all the positive reports of his performance and work ethic throughout the offseason and into training camp.

Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick, but many teams didn’t feel the same way.

He doesn’t have any elite traits, and some believe he’s better suited to be a high-end backup or a low-end starter.

But despite that, he might be this team’s best choice right now.

He may not be ready, but he’s the only option who seems to offer even a slight chance of potentially being a franchise QB, and he’s clearly not bothered or fazed by the bright lights, the criticism or the outside noise.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation