Browns Nation

Thursday, October 2, 2025
Dillon Gabriel Will Make NFL History With First Start

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Dillon Gabriel Will Make NFL History With First Start
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns likely wanted to wait a little longer before making Dillon Gabriel their starting quarterback.

Their schedule for the first six weeks of the season was expected to be difficult, and they were right to protect him from some tough defenses.

However, they couldn’t afford to wait any longer.

Joe Flacco’s struggles are obvious, and the Browns can’t afford to stand still while the season slips away.

That’s why, in Week 5, they will give Gabriel the job in an unprecedented situation, facing the Minnesota Vikings in London.

“Dillon Gabriel will be the first QB in NFL history to make his first career start in an International Series game,” Andrew Siciliano wrote on X.

Of course, it’s not ideal to get your first NFL start overseas or on the road anywhere.

Then again, it’s not like the Vikings will have a home-field advantage.

Gabriel made more than 60 starts in college, and he played six years, so he’s more experienced than the usual rookie QB.

He looked good in limited preseason and regular-season action, and the Browns have been very high on him for a while.

He’s not the most exciting prospect, and plenty of fans would’ve rather seen Shedeur Sanders given the job instead.

Then again, Gabriel is clearly ahead of Sanders in terms of development.

The Browns have a vision for him, and with 13 games left in the regular season, he should have plenty of opportunities to show whether he can be a franchise QB or if they’ll have to try again in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Browns Nation