Dillon Gabriel’s First Test Might Be His Toughest

The Cleveland Browns are in for a tough challenge in Week 5.

Playing overseas in London against the Minnesota Vikings was already tough, especially considering they had been in Europe for an additional week.

And doing so with a rookie quarterback making his first career start only adds another degree of difficulty.

With Brian Flores calling the shots on defense, things might not be pretty for Dillon Gabriel.

Notably, that’s why NFL analyst Ari Meirov believes he might struggle mightily in his first career start:

“It’s the Brian Flores defense, which is one of the most difficult defenses that there are in the NFL. If you remember last year, he quite literally had C.J. Stroud and Brock Purdy seeing ghosts in that game early on in the season. This is a defense that is very, very tough. It’s going to be [Dillon Gabriel] in his first NFL start versus Brian Flores and this Vikings defense, which is a very, very difficult defense to go up against,” Meirov said.

Dillion Gabriel is the #Browns QB1 and he has something to prove especially with everyone making him the forgotten man in the room. It won't be an easy first start. Full discussion on the Browns QB situation: https://t.co/FUkMrSkYs4 pic.twitter.com/3lCGEADalQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2025

This game is projected to be the lowest-scoring affair of the regular season so far.

The game total is set at over/under 35.5 points, which would make it not only the lowest total of the season but also the lowest total for any international game in NFL history.

Both teams boast spectacular defenses and subpar offenses.

Gabriel will be a breath of fresh air over the ever-struggling Joe Flacco, who looked borderline unplayable in the first month of the season.

Still, while he might be better, the bar isn’t that high.

Flores’ blitz-heavy defense will have him getting rid of the ball quickly.

The Browns will have veteran left tackle Cam Robinson making his debut as well, and it might take some time before he gets used to the team’s blocking schemes.

Nevertheless, he should also be a big improvement for this struggling offense, which lost Dawand Jones just three games into the season.

