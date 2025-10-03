Joel Bitonio Shuts Down Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 5 facing serious offensive struggles.

A prolonged scoring drought forced head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a significant change at quarterback.

Veteran Joe Flacco has been benched, with rookie Dillon Gabriel earning his first NFL start against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Gabriel’s promotion has generated conversation beyond his on-field performance, with his height becoming a focal point among analysts and fans.

Browns guard Joel Bitonio addressed the chatter directly, dismissing any concerns about the rookie’s stature.

“Browns LG Joel Bitonio said he knows Dillon Gabriel’s height — 5-11 — is a talking point, but he hasn’t seen it impact Gabriel in a game,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi posted on X.

Cleveland’s coaching staff sees steady qualities in Gabriel that have resonated throughout the locker room.

His calm presence and natural confidence have impressed teammates since his arrival.

Gabriel wasted little time making an impact during the preseason. He engineered five scoring drives across seven possessions in two appearances.

That momentum carried into the regular season, where he led a touchdown drive in his debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns hope Gabriel’s composure and early production translate into sustained offensive improvement as they navigate a challenging stretch of their schedule.

