Dillon Gabriel’s Latest TikTok Video Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns surprised many analysts when the franchise used their No. 94 pick on Oregon signal-caller Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel is a 24-year-old prospect who has played for three different colleges since 2019, helping him set the record for the most passing touchdowns by an FBS player.

He’ll join the Browns as one of four quarterbacks on this year’s roster, and Gabriel will attempt to make the 53-man roster along with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

His recent draft selection has led to more eyes on Gabriel’s social media activity, something evident by a recent TikTok video he was in with influencer Zoe Caswell.

Caswell’s latest TikTok video featuring Gabriel has gone viral.

TRENDING: #Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s latest TikTok has gone viral. 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/9HQdu1KUOd — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 3, 2025

Gabriel and Caswell are seen dancing to Future’s “All To Myself” in the video clip.

The duo is romantically linked, and his girlfriend’s Instagram account prominently features multiple pictures and videos of the couple together.

Caswell’s photos show the couple has been together for multiple years, including photographs from Gabriel’s time with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Gabriel played at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.

He later joined the Ducks after a two-year stint with the Sooners, and Gabriel led Oregon to a No. 1 poll finish this year during the team’s undefeated regular season.

Oregon also won the Big Ten Championship in its first season in the conference, losing to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes during the college football playoffs.

For his collegiate career, Gabriel completed over 65 percent of his passes for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns over his 64-game collegiate stint.

