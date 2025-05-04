Sportsbooks Predict Another Tough Season For Browns

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and now the results are reflected in sportsbooks’ odds.

Teams added key pieces during last week’s draft, and some of those players have tilted the scales in positive directions for their respective squads.

Conversely, some draft decisions did little to improve how oddsmakers believe that influx of talent will improve the fortunes for other franchises.

That’s the category that the Cleveland Browns fall into, and oddsmakers are predicting another tough year for the AFC North squad.

Cleveland will enter the upcoming campaign as the favorites to finish the 2025 season with the fewest regular-season wins, owning +475 odds according to FOX Sports.

“On the flip side, sportsbooks project the Browns to finish with the fewest wins. Cleveland’s offense is highlighted by uncertainty at quarterback. In 2024, the Browns ranked last in average yards per completion (5.9), second to last in completion percentage (59.8%) and led the league in interceptions (23). After having just three wins last season, the Browns have an average of 5.7 wins per year over the last decade (57-106-1 record),” FOX Sports noted.

The Browns finished tied with the fewest regular-season wins in 2024, a distinction Cleveland shared with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

Tennessee’s odds improved after taking Cam Ward with the top pick in this year’s draft, a position of need the Titans answered with a player considered the best quarterback prospect in this year’s class.

Conversely, the Browns traded their pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland used its first two selections to improve their defensive front seven instead of addressing offensive needs.

