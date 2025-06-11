Diontae Johnson Breaks Silence About Opportunity With Browns

The Cleveland Browns made a calculated gamble when they signed Diontae Johnson during free agency, betting on a veteran receiver who found himself with limited options in the market.

Johnson’s situation became clear when he spoke to reporters following Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp, revealing the stark reality of his offseason experience.

The wide receiver didn’t sugarcoat his circumstances during his media session, acknowledging that Cleveland was his only option when free agency opened.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers standout is using this reality as motivation rather than dwelling on what might have been.

“I’m thankful just to get another opportunity to be here. One day at a time,” Johnson said, per Browns Nation.

New Browns WR Diontae Johnson:

Johnson’s honesty about his limited market appeal reflects both his maturity and understanding of where he stands in his career.

Cleveland’s decision to bring Johnson aboard addresses a clear need in their receiving corps.

While Jerry Jeudy established himself as a legitimate number one option in 2024, the Browns still lack the depth and firepower necessary to maximize their passing attack.

Many fans expected the team to address this concern during the NFL Draft, but Cleveland opted to stand pat with their seven selections.

Johnson represents the Browns’ answer to that depth question. His track record speaks volumes about his potential impact.

During his tenure with Pittsburgh, he accumulated nearly 400 receptions for over 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns, demonstrating the production Cleveland hopes to unlock.

The veteran receiver missed voluntary OTAs but kept the coaching staff informed of his absence.

Now that mandatory activities have begun, Johnson appears locked in and ready to prove his worth.

Johnson’s approach shows a player who has learned from past experiences and is focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on previous setbacks.

