Hanford Dixon Gives Browns Intriguing Draft Grade

The Cleveland Browns struck gold in what many analysts consider the defining move of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Based on value metrics, their trade haul, anchored by a second-round selection and Jacksonville’s 2026 first-round pick, equates to roughly the 10th overall pick in value terms.

This masterful maneuvering, combined with selecting Mason Graham at No. 5 overall, drew plenty of praise nationwide despite reaching slightly for Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently shared his perspective on the organization’s draft strategy.

“I’m not going to beat up on them, I think they did some good things, I think they filled some holes that needed to be filled,” Dixon said. “Still a little bit upset that we didn’t stay right there with that second pick and draft one of those players that was there. I’m still going to give them a B+ to an A because I think they did some really good things.”

Hanford weighs in on his #Browns draft grade. #DawgPound "I'm not going to beat up on them, I think they did some good things, I think they filled some holes." – @HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/QOR979sQEH — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 1, 2025

While Travis Hunter generated significant interest, Cleveland opted for a strategic move from their original draft position to secure multiple assets.

General Manager Andrew Berry walked away with standout defensive lineman Graham while stockpiling draft capital for the future.

The running back situation drew particular attention with Nick Chubb still unsigned.

The Browns addressed this by adding Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to lead their backfield, potentially forming an electric combination of power and speed.

Perhaps the most unexpected development came at quarterback. The Browns selected two signal-callers, with Shedeur Sanders set to challenge Gabriel for positioning on the depth chart.

Sanders brings a competitive fire that could prove valuable in Cleveland’s quarterback room.

While the Browns may not have reached their ultimate destination yet, their 2025 draft decisions have established a promising foundation for future success.

NEXT:

Analyst Compares Browns Draft Pick To J.J. Watt