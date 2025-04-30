Diontae Johnson Sends 2-Word Message After Joining Browns

Despite adding several new players to their offense during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns weren’t done.

With a new quarterback on the horizon, it can’t hurt to add new options in the passing game, especially veterans.

This would be especially valuable if Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel is their starting quarterback when the season begins, as they’d have an opportunity to work with receivers with plenty of experience.

With this in mind, the Browns signed Diontae Johnson to a one-year contract, hoping he can turn back the clock and put a strong season together.

Johnson is seemingly excited to join a new team and get another chance in the league, saying, “All God” on X, and giving a nod to his new team.

All GOD 🙏🏾 — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) April 28, 2025

The results of this move remain to be seen, but some Browns fans were skeptical of this decision, wondering why the team didn’t pursue a different veteran.

Johnson has been strong at times, especially when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he found himself on three different NFL rosters last year.

There are concerns about consistency, injury risk, and attitude, but the Browns’ front office felt that signing him was certainly worth a shot.

The AFC North isn’t getting any easier, and the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are both slated to be great teams again in 2025.

With that in mind, the Johnson signing makes that much more sense, wanting to do whatever possible to keep those two teams at bay, hoping to at least give themselves a chance.

