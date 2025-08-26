Browns Make Big Decision With Veteran WR

The Cleveland Browns are holding on to one of their veterans.

Contrary to recent reports, DeAndre Carter isn’t going anywhere.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will keep the veteran on the final 53-man roster.

“The Browns are NOT releasing WR/returner Deandre Carter,” Cabot wrote on X.

This is a bit of a surprise, considering that he seemed to be on the outside looking in, and given his age, most fans and analysts projected he wasn’t going to make the team.

He brings an interesting skill set to the table, even though he’s 32 years old.

He signed a one-year deal this offseason, and he will most likely be used on special teams.

It’s safe to assume that Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will all make the roster, so keeping Carter only leaves one roster spot at the position.

Kaden Davis and Gage Larvadain are all in the mix to get that spot after Diontae Johnson’s release.

The Browns may choose to keep one of the other players on the practice squad.

Carter entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

In his career, he has 117 receptions for 1,331 yards, 99 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns, and 4,577 return yards.

