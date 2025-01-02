Dorian Thompson-Robinson Can Make Unfortunate NFL History On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson to close out the season.

With Jameis Winston reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury, the Browns had no choice but to give the second-year pro another look.

Thompson-Robinson hasn’t exactly made the most of that opportunity, unfortunately.

As a matter of fact, he’s on a rather infamous list.

As reported by Greg Auman on X, Thompson-Robinson could join the list of the quarterbacks with the most interceptions without a single touchdown pass.

He’s at six interceptions and no touchdowns so far, trailing his offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, who had seven picks with no scores back in 2008.

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has a chance to do something special Sunday. Most INTs in a season without a passing touchdown, since 1980: Bobby Hoying, 1998: 9

Ryan Lindley, 2012: 7

Ken Dorsey, 2008: 7

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 2024: 6

seven others with 6 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 1, 2025

Needless to say, this isn’t exactly something that screams ‘franchise player.’

There were plenty of doubts about Thompson-Robinson’s ability to find success in the pros after college, and he hasn’t done much to change that narrative since entering the league.

All things considered, as much as the Browns reportedly love him, it’s hard to make a case for him having a spot on the 53-man roster next season.

Deshaun Watson is almost a lock to return, so even if he’s not the team’s starter, he’ll take a spot on the roster.

The team will have to assess and revamp that quarterback room.

If they add another veteran and a rookie, the former fifth-round pick will be out of the picture.

