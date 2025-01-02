Browns Nation

Thursday, January 2, 2025
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Can Make Unfortunate NFL History On Saturday

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson to close out the season.

With Jameis Winston reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury, the Browns had no choice but to give the second-year pro another look.

Thompson-Robinson hasn’t exactly made the most of that opportunity, unfortunately.

As a matter of fact, he’s on a rather infamous list.

As reported by Greg Auman on X, Thompson-Robinson could join the list of the quarterbacks with the most interceptions without a single touchdown pass.

He’s at six interceptions and no touchdowns so far, trailing his offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, who had seven picks with no scores back in 2008.

Needless to say, this isn’t exactly something that screams ‘franchise player.’

There were plenty of doubts about Thompson-Robinson’s ability to find success in the pros after college, and he hasn’t done much to change that narrative since entering the league.

All things considered, as much as the Browns reportedly love him, it’s hard to make a case for him having a spot on the 53-man roster next season.

Deshaun Watson is almost a lock to return, so even if he’s not the team’s starter, he’ll take a spot on the roster.

The team will have to assess and revamp that quarterback room.

If they add another veteran and a rookie, the former fifth-round pick will be out of the picture.

Browns Nation