Thursday, January 2, 2025
Browns Legend Had A Wish For Team Ahead Of The New Year

CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 24: The Cleveland Browns flag flies proud during the game with the Philadelphia Eagles on October 24, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 34-31 in overtime.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a bit of a roller coaster year.

They closed out last season with a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Even so, the fact that they made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at quarterback raised optimism about the future.

That’s why it was so disappointing to see them win just three games so far this season.

With that in mind, Browns legend Josh Cribbs had one simple wish for the team ahead of 2025: Winning.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the return specialist toasted for a lot of winning in 2025.

Truth be told, the team has more than enough resources to live up to that desire.

Then again, it might also depend on whether they get a new quarterback.

There will be several options, such as Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, and even Sam Darnold.

They could also opt to go after Cam Ward in the NFL Draft.

Once that’s done, they must revamp their aging and banged-up offensive line to protect whoever they have behind center.

While inconsistent on the road, the defense has all the pieces to be one of the most dominant units in the game again.

While it won’t be as simple, this team isn’t far behind in Super Bowl contention.

They’re not as bad a team as to win only three games in a season; this was an outlier.

They should be closer to the team they were in 2023 than to what we saw this year.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation