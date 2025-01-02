Browns Legend Had A Wish For Team Ahead Of The New Year

The Cleveland Browns had a bit of a roller coaster year.

They closed out last season with a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

Even so, the fact that they made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at quarterback raised optimism about the future.

That’s why it was so disappointing to see them win just three games so far this season.

With that in mind, Browns legend Josh Cribbs had one simple wish for the team ahead of 2025: Winning.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the return specialist toasted for a lot of winning in 2025.

.@JoshCribbs16 Makes a New Year toast to the Cleveland Browns and the entire fanbase #DawgPound "Let's just toast to winning in 2025." presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/b74ZCUXs6T — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) January 1, 2025

Truth be told, the team has more than enough resources to live up to that desire.

Then again, it might also depend on whether they get a new quarterback.

There will be several options, such as Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, and even Sam Darnold.

They could also opt to go after Cam Ward in the NFL Draft.

Once that’s done, they must revamp their aging and banged-up offensive line to protect whoever they have behind center.

While inconsistent on the road, the defense has all the pieces to be one of the most dominant units in the game again.

While it won’t be as simple, this team isn’t far behind in Super Bowl contention.

They’re not as bad a team as to win only three games in a season; this was an outlier.

They should be closer to the team they were in 2023 than to what we saw this year.

