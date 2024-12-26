Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has A Troublesome Stat This Season

The Cleveland Browns are electing to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson again on Sunday when they host their final game this year against the Miami Dolphins.

After drafting Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round last year, Cleveland is allowing the young player an opportunity to show his growth by playing in the final three games of the season.

In his first start last week against the Bengals, the quarterback completed 20 of his 34 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions in a 24-6 loss to Cincinnati.

While the line was nothing to write home about, another stat that Pro Football Network revealed is perhaps more troublesome for the second-year player.

Through Week 16, Thompson-Robinson has gone 0-11 on passes 15+ yards down the field while also throwing three of his five interceptions in these situations.

For the season, Thompson-Robinson has completed just 51.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards and no touchdowns.

While he’s added 109 yards on the ground on 15 carries, his inability to find open receivers down the field could keep him from becoming a serious threat to next year’s starter.

As the Browns are officially eliminated from postseason contention, the franchise can focus its efforts on helping their young quarterback develop without any pressures to win football games.

In fact, the Browns may prefer to lose the upcoming games as the organization has an outside chance of the top overall pick in next year’s draft.

Both of Cleveland’s opponents will have something to play for in the final two games as Miami is on the outside of the playoffs looking in while Baltimore can clinch the AFC North crown with a victory.

