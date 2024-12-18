Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals His Thoughts On Starting For Browns

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals His Thoughts On Starting For Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are switching things up offensively, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson becoming the starting quarterback in place of veteran Jameis Winston.

It’s not the first time Thompson-Robinson has been called on to start a game in his two-year career.

Last season, he started in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, a 28-3 loss.

With the spotlight returning to Thompson-Robinson in Week 16 of the 2024 season, the quarterback revealed his thoughts about his initial start in 2023.

“It was just a big learning lesson,” Thompson-Robinson said on the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show,” via Nick Pedone.

Deshaun Watson had been injured in a Week 3 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The news that Thompson-Robinson would start in his place came late in the week, which he admitted played into the gambit of feelings he experienced.

“Nerve-racking, a whole bunch of emotions. But obviously, excited to play, excited for the opportunity, and there was also a part of me that was like, ‘Hey, don’t mess this up,’ too,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Against the Ravens, he completed 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions.

He started two more games that season, earning his first victory in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In total, Thompson-Robinson played eight games in 2023, completing 53.6 percent of his passes for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

In four appearances this season, he’s completed 15 of 34 pass attempts for 100 yards and three interceptions.

NEXT:  Stats Show How Jameis Winston Compared To Deshaun Watson This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation