Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals His Thoughts On Starting For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are switching things up offensively, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson becoming the starting quarterback in place of veteran Jameis Winston.

It’s not the first time Thompson-Robinson has been called on to start a game in his two-year career.

Last season, he started in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, a 28-3 loss.

With the spotlight returning to Thompson-Robinson in Week 16 of the 2024 season, the quarterback revealed his thoughts about his initial start in 2023.

“It was just a big learning lesson,” Thompson-Robinson said on the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show,” via Nick Pedone.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson told us how much he learned from starting games last season. Very excited to see what he can do with this Browns offense and an entire week of prep.pic.twitter.com/xtOPFUCw32 — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) December 17, 2024

Deshaun Watson had been injured in a Week 3 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The news that Thompson-Robinson would start in his place came late in the week, which he admitted played into the gambit of feelings he experienced.

“Nerve-racking, a whole bunch of emotions. But obviously, excited to play, excited for the opportunity, and there was also a part of me that was like, ‘Hey, don’t mess this up,’ too,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Against the Ravens, he completed 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions.

He started two more games that season, earning his first victory in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In total, Thompson-Robinson played eight games in 2023, completing 53.6 percent of his passes for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

In four appearances this season, he’s completed 15 of 34 pass attempts for 100 yards and three interceptions.

