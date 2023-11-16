Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals What He’s Learned From Other Rookie QBs

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals What He’s Learned From Other Rookie QBs

By

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski has a whole week to put together a game plan for his rookie passer, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

And he has a game film to see what worked and didn’t work in DTR’s Cleveland Browns debut.

Thompson-Robinson threw three picks and took some bad sacks against the Ravens in that game.

With a full week of study and preparation, DTR is confident that he can do a better job in Week 11.

But as he told the OBR’s Fred Greetham and other reporters, it’s not just Stefanski he’s learning from.

DTR has been watching the performances of the 9 other NFL rookies who started games this season.

And he noticed that it wasn’t all on the quarterbacks to pull out victories each Sunday.

“I noticed they’re getting the ball into their playmakers’ hands and letting them do the job to make them (the quarterbacks) look good,” said Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland’s new offensive leader isn’t shirking his own responsibilities on Sunday either.

He noted how his more successful peers are avoiding turnovers and playing “clean” football.

DTR knows he can’t give up yards or possessions if he wants to beat the Steelers.

Deshaun Watson lost a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown and threw a pick-six against Pittsburgh.

Those 14 points negated an excellent defensive showing in the Week 2 matchup.

Thompson-Robinson can help the defense by extending drives and scoring some points this time.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Details Browns' Potential Plans After Steelers Game

4 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Suggests Surprising QB To Lead Browns To The Playoffs

4 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details What Browns Expect From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

5 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Send 5-Word Message For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

6 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions 1 Browns Decision For Steelers Game

6 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Insider Notes How Deshaun Watson's Injury Will Impact The Team

24 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome Sends A Strong Message To Browns Fans

1 day ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Gives His Thoughts About His INT Against Ravens

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has Honest Admission About His Shoulder Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says 1 Former Browns QB Should Replace Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Names Browns' Starting QB For Steelers Game

1 day ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Andrew Berry Announces Browns Will Add A 3rd QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Announce Deshaun Watson Is Done For The Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Brutal Deshaun Watson News

1 day ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns WR Details The Mindset That Helped Them Beat The Ravens

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts Clear On Facing Myles Garrett

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Video

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

NFL Analyst Puts 1 Deshaun Watson Narrative To Rest After Ravens Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Analyst Makes Grim Prediction About Jedrick Wills

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Heaps High Praise For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs After Ravens Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Amari Cooper Is On a Tear In The Last 3 Games

3 days ago

Analyst Details Browns' Potential Plans After Steelers Game

No more pages to load