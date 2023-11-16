Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Details Browns’ Potential Plans After Steelers Game

Analyst Details Browns’ Potential Plans After Steelers Game

By

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just got the worst possible news with Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury.

However, Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff aren’t ready to panic yet, and they’ll roll with fifth-round rookie QB Dorian Thomposn-Robinson for a must-win divisional game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This game could have huge postseason implications and even be for the first spot in the AFC North, but the team is confident in what they’ve seen from DTR to get the job done.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio pundit Tony Rizzo predicted that the Browns would just try to get through this game, “dumbing it down” to make it easier for Thompson-Robinson to beat the Steelers.

Then, he believes they’re going to “bring in the cavalry,” adding that there must be at least one veteran QB out there who sees that defense and special teams and thinks that he could lead them to the playoffs.

Of course, the Browns could target the likes of Ryan Tannehill or Jimmy Garoppolo if they’re waived by their teams, but the teams have no financial incentive to do so unless they know for a fact that the Browns would pick them off waivers, and that could be against the rules.

As for free agents, with the Los Angeles Rams signing Carson Wentz, most of the options remaining aren’t exactly young.

We have the likes of Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, Nick Foles, Cam Newton, Colt McCoy, and even Colin Kaepernick, and we all know that’s not happening.

So, barring a miracle, it seems like it’ll be the DTR-P.J. Walker show from now on.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Suggests Surprising QB To Lead Browns To The Playoffs

8 mins ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details What Browns Expect From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 hour ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Send 5-Word Message For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

2 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions 1 Browns Decision For Steelers Game

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Insider Notes How Deshaun Watson's Injury Will Impact The Team

20 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome Sends A Strong Message To Browns Fans

23 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Gives His Thoughts About His INT Against Ravens

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has Honest Admission About His Shoulder Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says 1 Former Browns QB Should Replace Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Names Browns' Starting QB For Steelers Game

1 day ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Andrew Berry Announces Browns Will Add A 3rd QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Announce Deshaun Watson Is Done For The Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Brutal Deshaun Watson News

1 day ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns WR Details The Mindset That Helped Them Beat The Ravens

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts Clear On Facing Myles Garrett

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Video

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

NFL Analyst Puts 1 Deshaun Watson Narrative To Rest After Ravens Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Analyst Makes Grim Prediction About Jedrick Wills

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Heaps High Praise For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs After Ravens Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Amari Cooper Is On a Tear In The Last 3 Games

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Calls Out National Media While Defending Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Analyst Suggests Surprising QB To Lead Browns To The Playoffs

No more pages to load