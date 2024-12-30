Dorian Thompson-Robinson Says He Felt He Did His Job In Loss To Dolphins

After sticking with veteran Jameis Winston for seven games, the Browns made a switch to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thompson-Robinson was unable to improve Cleveland’s record as the quarterback led the Browns to only one score on the day, falling 24-6 to the Bengals.

Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was no better for the Browns as Cleveland fell 20-3 to the visiting Miami Dolphins.

Despite leading the Browns to only three points on the day, Thompson-Robinson provided analysts after the game with his assessment of how he performed against the Dolphins.

“Like I said, that’s what tape is for, to go back and learn from them. But ultimately I thought I executed for the most part in terms of doing my job. Yes,” Thompson-Robinson said after the game.

During the afternoon, the quarterback completed 24 of his 47 pass attempts for 170 yards and an interception against Miami.

The 170 passing yards is a personal best for Thompson-Robinson, besting his 2023 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers by five yards.

Thompson-Robinson turned the football over twice on Sunday, reducing the number of takeaways he yielded from his previous start against Cincinnati.

He also piloted an offense that turned the ball over three times on downs, including the final two possessions for the Browns.

The quarterback is responsible for nine total turnovers this year as he threw his sixth interception and coughed up his third fumble against the Dolphins.

As the starter for the past two games, Thompson-Robinson has committed five of those turnovers.

With Cleveland currently slotted as the No. 3 team in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns may elect to play Thompson-Robinson for the season finale to see if he can improve from these two less-than-stellar performances.

