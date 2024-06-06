Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed For Mandatory Minicamp

With the voluntary OTA sessions wrapping up today, the Browns have an answer to which quarterbacks should be full participants in their mandatory minicamp next week.

Fans know Deshaun Watson has continued his rehab by throwing every other day, gradually ramping up the number of reps he takes after suffering a fractured glenoid bone that required surgery in November.

Newcomers Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley have taken the majority of snaps during the practices as Dorian Thompson-Robinson has rehabbed a hip injury he suffered at the end of the year.

A new video shared on Twitter by WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice revealed Thompson-Robinson’s status heading into the mandatory minicamp as the second-year quarterback was a limited participant in practice again on Wednesday.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson got to throw a little at practice today. He just recently was able to get back to throwing and will continue to ramp up his activity per doctors' and trainers' guidelines. pic.twitter.com/jXdhSMSBwJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 6, 2024

In the video clip Justice shared, Thompson-Robinson appeared to be able to complete a full range of motions, something the media did not see during his first session in front of the media.

Thompson-Robinson originally said he would be participating at the Browns rookie minicamp in early May, pending results from an MRI he had scheduled the Monday before the camp started.

When the media attended the rookie camp, Thompson-Robinson was not present, leading to speculation that the injury was more significant than originally thought.

Thompson-Robinson was in attendance at the second OTA session, but the quarterback’s mobility and motions were limited and kept him from fully participating in all drills.

The former UCLA signal caller who the Browns drafted in the fifth round last year is expected to make the 53-man roster this season despite facing competition from Huntley and Winston.

NEXT:

Browns Missing 3 RBs From OTA Practices