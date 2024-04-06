Browns Nation

Saturday, April 6, 2024
Tulane QB Reportedly Had A Visit With The Browns

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are doing everything possible to find their next batch of rookies.

Although the team already has quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley, the organization hasn’t ruled out adding another arm.

On the heels of meeting with former Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton this week, Faithful Dawgs Podcast shared on Twitter (via Ryan Fowler) that the Browns also met with Tulane signal-caller Michael Pratt on Friday.

Pratt didn’t play football until he was a freshman at Boca Raton High School in Florida.

He found his niche at quarterback, and after three years at Boca Raton, transferred to Deerfield Beach High School for his senior year.

The three-star recruit then accepted a scholarship to Tulane University.

Only three games into his freshman year, Pratt became the starter for the Green Wave.

His 1,806 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020 turned into 2,390 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021.

Then, as a junior in 2022, Pratt passed for 3,009 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Additionally, he rushed for 478 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Those numbers brought the quarterback second-team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors.

As a senior in 2023, Pratt threw for 2,406 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five picks.

He was named first-team All-AAC and AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

During his time with Tulane, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Pratt had an overall passer rating of 148.0 with totals of 9,611 passing yards, 90 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.

He also had 1,147 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns.

NFL personnel gave Pratt a pre-draft grade of 5.92 meaning “average backup or special teamer.”

