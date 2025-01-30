Myles Garrett Earns Significant Honor For 2024 Season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a once-in-a-generation player who has set several marks for both his franchise and the NFL during his career.

Garrett wrapped up the 2024 regular season with another strong performance, playing in all 17 games for Cleveland this season despite battling ailments earlier this year.

Although the Browns had a disappointing season, the praise for Garrett’s play has continued to pour in this offseason.

The defensive end racked up another one on Thursday as he was named The Sporting News 2024 Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight season.

The Sporting News selects its awards by allowing players to vote, an honor bestowed on the eight-year veteran by his peers.

Garrett was named the first back-to-back award winner since J.J. Watt earned that distinction following the 2014 and 2015 campaigns.

Only Cleveland legend Jim Brown has earned back-to-back Player of the Year awards for the franchise, a feat he accomplished in 1957 and 1958.

Garrett was also named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl roster, marking the sixth time he has been selected for the all-star event.

In 2024, Garrett finished with 47 tackles, including a league-best 22 tackles for loss.

The defensive end also logged 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

He earned his 100th career sack in December, making him the youngest player to have accomplished that feat.

