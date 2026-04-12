Draft Analyst Reveals Which Prospect Browns Should Favor At No. 6

The 2026 NFL Draft class is tough to predict given how even the talent pool is and how much of that talent plays positions that aren’t typically of the highest priority. There is only one quarterback who is a lock to be taken in the first round, a slew of edge rushing prospects without one or two emerging from the pool, and plenty of tackles who are also on the same tier as one another.

It puts the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing spot at No. 6. Cleveland has two glaring needs — left tackle and wide receiver — which could easily be addressed with the sixth and 24th picks of the draft, but there aren’t any obvious prospects emerging to make this process an easy one for the Browns.

Josh Edwards of CBS recently stopped by The Sick Podcast and told Andy McNamara that the decision actually isn’t all that difficult. He believes, like plenty of other analysts, that Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is the choice at No. 6.

“Carnell Tate is a better prospect than the best left tackle in this class,” said Edwards.

"Carnell Tate is a better prospect than the best left tackle in this class." 🏈 #NFLDraft analyst @EdwardsCBS joins @AndyMc81 to talk #Browns draft strategy. Shedeur or Watson QB competition, Myles Garrett trade rumors & more! Full episode 👇https://t.co/IT7gJe27EG https://t.co/k7zoIJybMa pic.twitter.com/KzyW9oHNMl — The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara (@sickpodbrowns) April 11, 2026

Cleveland has potentially tipped its hand a bit by revealing a trend through its top 30 visits. Some have noticed a trend of bringing in nearly all of the best tackle prospects in the class, including Kadyn Proctor, Caleb Lomu, Monroe Freeling, and others.

Cleveland’s wide receiver room was arguably the worst in the NFL last season and it didn’t do anything to upgrade that room through free agency or trades. Tate is the consensus No. 1 receiver in the class and could easily make it to the sixth pick unless the Tennessee Titans or New York Giants decide that Tate’s upside trumps their other more glaring positions of need.

A trade down a few spots is also in play, but the Browns’ process will ultimately come down to how much they like Tate. There will almost surely be a tackle that they like available at No. 24, but a plug-and-play starter at wide receiver might not be there at that spot.

Cleveland shocked the world to kick off last year’s draft. It might be in its best interest to do the opposite this year and make the obvious pick.

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Analyst Reveals Why Browns Will Be Better Than Expected In 2026