Insider Believes Andrew Berry Could Make Bold Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns made one of the most notable moves of the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded down from the No. 2 overall pick. That allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to select the player they coveted, two-way prospect Travis Hunter, while giving the Browns multiple picks in return.

Later in that draft, the New York Giants traded back into the first round to ensure they could get the quarterback they wanted, taking Jaxson Dart. Now, heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, a similar scenario could benefit the Browns.

Insider Tony Grossi said he believes Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry could make a bold draft move, not only trading down from No. 6, but also dealing away the No. 24 overall selection to a team craving a quarterback.

“It’s possible Andrew could pull off two trades on Thursday night. Arizona or some other teams looking for a quarterback, maybe? But, would they need to go up that high, because I think from 24 down, every one of those teams would like to get out of there,” Grossi said.

This draft is rumored to have more trade activity than most years. Could the Browns trade back from BOTH of their 1st round picks??? FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/37nUXCxyDR pic.twitter.com/w0iwQ0USQp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 10, 2026

Each of these scenarios could realistically be in play. The Browns have been linked to trading down throughout most of the pre-draft process, as the thought is the value of the positions they need, namely wide receiver and offensive lineman, may not be worth the value of the No. 6 pick.

So, if a coveted pass rusher such as David Bailey were to fall to that spot, the Browns could find a willing team, perhaps the Dallas Cowboys, willing to make a deal to trade up. Then, if quarterback Ty Simpson were still on the board at No. 24, and Cleveland decides it does not want him, a QB-needy team such as the Arizona Cardinals or New York Jets could make an offer to move up to nab him.

Grossi does mention that all of the teams in that area of the first round could be looking to trade out of their spot. Starting at No. 25, every team has its franchise quarterback already on board, including the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

So, the Browns may not be in the ideal position to make a draft-day trade as they were last year, but circumstances could work in their favor to allow it to happen again.

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Insider Doesn't Like Recent Browns Rumored Draft Trade