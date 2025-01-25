Browns Named As Best Fit For Free Agent Running Back

The Cleveland Browns offense sputtered to begin the 2024 NFL season as Deshaun Watson and company failed to string together many extended scoring drives.

Cleveland’s offensive unit under head coach Kevin Stefanski typically performs well due to the ground game and scheme, but neither was anywhere close to what they’ve shown in years past.

Watson’s struggles under center were only one issue; other problems included the health of the offensive line and the absence of a reliable workhorse running back.

While Nick Chubb eventually made his return to the field, the former star running back was clearly a shell of himself and eventually broke his foot in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Chubb now an unreliable source of production in the backfield, Cleveland’s got to address the position either through the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency.

One name to look out for in free agency is Rico Dowdle, who is coming off a strong year with the Dallas Cowboys via Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com.

“He’d be a great option in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, which needs a new bell cow back for 2025, with Nick Chubb’s contract running out. Pairing Dowdle with Jerome Ford would help get this run game back on track and elevate the offense,” Jones-Drew said.

Dowdle was just one of 16 running backs in the league to rush over 1,000 yards, and it’s even more impressive considering Dallas’ own quarterback situation.

Dowdle likely wouldn’t cost much in free agency, so he should definitely be a name to keep an eye out for.

