Draft Expert Says Browns Have Big Opportunity In 2026

Say what you want about the Cleveland Browns’ performance during the 2025 season, but it’s hard to deny what they did in the draft. The Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft class is regarded among the best in the league, which gives them hope for the future despite their subpar record.

Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., and Dylan Sampson all had flashes of greatness in Year 1, and most fans would throw Shedeur Sanders in there, too. Regardless of how you feel about Sanders, this class could pack a punch for years to come.

The Browns showed that they can draft well, and if they can make that happen again in 2026, the sky could be the limit for this team moving forward. Daniel Jeremiah commented on this in a recent video shared via “Cleveland.com,” noting that the Browns could be uniquely positioned heading into next season.

“It’s set up perfectly for them. These picks can build a young offensive line. You have a chance to have the best young nucleus, if you can hit on offensive line picks with some skill players,” Jeremiah said.

As Jeremiah pointed out, with the right selections in April, the Browns might just have the best young team in the entire league. That, paired with the right coach, could be the difference in the Browns staying where they are and them making a playoff push.

Young players can take time to develop, so 2026 might not necessarily be the year they go from zero to hero, so to speak, but it could be an encouraging year nonetheless. The AFC North is always going to be difficult as long as Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are in it, but the Browns could be competitive sooner rather than later.

It’s not often that a team has two first-round picks in the same season, so the Browns have a unique opportunity to bolster their team with two blue-chip prospects. Only time will tell how it’ll all play out, but fans are looking forward to seeing what transpires over the next several months.

