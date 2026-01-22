Analyst Pushes Back On Popular Browns Coaching Name

The Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025. Kevin Stefanski, of course, has already been fired and named the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and it was recently announced that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees would be joining him.

That’s two of the three most vital members of the coaching staff gone, with DC Jim Schwartz still on the payroll. Of course, Schwartz is in the middle of the team’s head coaching search, and he’s one of only a few candidates who have gotten a second interview.

The Browns haven’t tipped their hand regarding the clubhouse leader for this role, but Schwartz appears to be fully in the mix. Internal candidates for head coach can sometimes work out, but in this particular instance, it might not be the best choice, which is what broadcaster John Fanta recently noted on the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show.”

“If you hire Jim Schwartz as your head coach, you’re still far away. I really like him… as a DC,” Fanta noted.

As Fanta noted, Schwartz has been a fantastic defensive coordinator for the Browns. They had one of the best defenses in football during the 2025 season, and they have many of the team pieces in place to run that back.

Schwartz has a strong feel for the team, which could be a positive attribute and give him a leg up on his competition for taking over as head coach. However, the offense was the team’s biggest issue in 2025, so it might make sense for the Browns to pursue someone who’s more offensive-minded, especially with their quarterback issues to worry about.

There are only six head coaching jobs left, and many teams seem to be getting down to their final decisions and candidates. If Schwartz isn’t it for the Browns, they’ll have to figure out who is relatively quickly, or else they run the risk of getting a second-rate option for a position that they desperately need to hit on.

