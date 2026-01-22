© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Draft Expert Warns Browns About Key Position In 2026 Draft

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be focused on improving their offense during the draft, but they have some decisions to make. There are a plethora of problems on offense in Cleveland, so the Browns will need to determine which position is most urgent. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Dane Brugler talked about the Browns zeroing in on finding offensive tackles and wide receivers.

While Brugler sounded confident about the Browns acquiring a WR, he urged caution when it came to incoming tackles, saying the draft isn’t loaded with young players who fit the bill.

“We’re gonna read a lot of mock drafts the next few months where those two first-round picks are going to be receiver-offensive line, in whatever order. I wouldn’t say this is a very tackle-rich draft. There’s some good players at this position throughout the draft, but I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily a strength in terms of the overall depth at offensive tackle. Wide receiver is pretty deep,” Brugler said.

For some fans, this update from Brugler means that the Browns should make sure to use their best pick for a tackle. If the draft isn’t crowded with promising options for that position, it should be a priority.

After that, the Browns can then start to search for their next wide receiver. There is a risk of the Browns overdrafting and perhaps wasting a great pick on someone who doesn’t quite fit the bill of what they need, but there is also a big risk of them missing out on finding a new tackle entirely.

Unless they make some strategic moves, the Browns probably won’t be able to draft a high-caliber quarterback, so their focus is now on other parts of their offense. Right now, they are trying to decide on their best option and what they are worth.

They have options, and they also have several picks, so Cleveland could walk away with a few promising players in the draft. But they need to be careful because this year won’t be loaded with left and right tackles, and if they don’t play their cards right, they will walk away empty-handed with that pivotal position. These are the things that the Browns have to be considering right now.

Brandon Marcus
