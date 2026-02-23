Insider Warns Browns About Waiting On WR In Draft

The Cleveland Browns want to improve their offense in the upcoming draft, and they have plenty of chances. The position of wide receiver is a big one for the Browns, with many fans hoping they find a new player to fill the role. But if they are looking for one true, reliable wide receiver, they’ll likely have to use their No. 6 pick.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mike Renner said the Browns probably can’t wait until the No. 24 pick to get their WR1.

But there are options if the Browns are adamant about waiting until No. 24 to get a receiver.

“I think names that will be there like KC Concepcion. Denzel Boston. Then Omar Cooper who’s more of a slot… Look at the Packers where they have a bunch of good guys. That’s how I would start if you don’t draft a Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson 6th overall,” Renner said.

Renner had some valid criticisms about Concepcion, Boston, and Cooper. None of them are perfect, but they could all be decent picks, especially at No. 24.

And the problems each of them faces can likely be addressed through coaching and mentoring during their rookie years. However, if the Browns are looking for someone who could be a potential future WR1 in the league, they’d have to use their No. 6 pick, and they might not be willing to do that.

The NFL Combine will be a critical checkpoint in the evaluation process. It will give the Browns a closer look at players like Concepcion, Boston, Burden, and others, not just in terms of measurable traits, but also interviews, work ethic, and football IQ. That deeper insight could reshape how the team stacks its board.

Ultimately, if the Browns are determined to make a major statement at wide receiver, the clearest path may be using their highest pick. If they pass on that opportunity, they will still have alternatives, but perhaps not ones with the same level of immediate impact or excitement.

